Suspect arrested with guns, explosives at UK Hospital appears in court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man who police say had several guns and explosives when he was arrested at UK Hospital appeared in court again Friday morning.

Bryan Carroll was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month on seven charges including use of a weapon of mass destruction and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

This all stems from his March 25 arrest outside UK Hospital.

Bryan Carroll mugshot (Fayette Co. Detention Center)

Carroll is still in custody in Fayette County.

He faced a judge again Friday morning for his circuit court arraignment hearing. Carroll’s attorney entered a plea of not guilty for him.

Carroll’s attorney also asked the judge to review his bond, which is currently $155,000.

The judge said, based on the seriousness of Carroll’s charges and his prior convictions, she would not change bond for now. However, the judge did order a bond hearing for July 28.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.