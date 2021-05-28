Advertisement

Suspect arrested with guns, explosives at UK Hospital appears in court

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man who police say had several guns and explosives when he was arrested at UK Hospital appeared in court again Friday morning.

Bryan Carroll was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month on seven charges including use of a weapon of mass destruction and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

This all stems from his March 25 arrest outside UK Hospital.

Bryan Carroll mugshot
Carroll is still in custody in Fayette County.

He faced a judge again Friday morning for his circuit court arraignment hearing. Carroll’s attorney entered a plea of not guilty for him.

Carroll’s attorney also asked the judge to review his bond, which is currently $155,000.

The judge said, based on the seriousness of Carroll’s charges and his prior convictions, she would not change bond for now. However, the judge did order a bond hearing for July 28.

