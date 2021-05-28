Teen hurt in Fleming County crash dies
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One of the teen brothers hurt in a car crash in Fleming County has died.
Hoss and Buddy Morgan were driving home on May 15 from their Senior Day baseball game when they got into a serious wreck on I-65, just minutes away from home.
Both were taken to UK Hospital.
Hoss was released from the hospital with a fractured elbow and heel, but family members said Buddy had serious injuries with a long recovery ahead.
Sadly, the boys’ mother announced on Facebook Friday morning that Buddy passed away.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help support the Morgans.
