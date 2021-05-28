Advertisement

Teen hurt in Fleming County crash dies

The boys’ mother announced on Facebook Friday morning that Buddy Morgan has passed away.
The boys' mother announced on Facebook Friday morning that Buddy Morgan has passed away.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One of the teen brothers hurt in a car crash in Fleming County has died.

Hoss and Buddy Morgan were driving home on May 15 from their Senior Day baseball game when they got into a serious wreck on I-65, just minutes away from home.

Both were taken to UK Hospital.

Hoss was released from the hospital with a fractured elbow and heel, but family members said Buddy had serious injuries with a long recovery ahead.

Sadly, the boys’ mother announced on Facebook Friday morning that Buddy passed away.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help support the Morgans.

