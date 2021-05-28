UK gives ‘Bama all they want, but loses 4-3 in Game 1 of Super Regional

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WKYT) - Renee Abernathy hit two home runs Friday afternoon, but a four-run fourth inning for No. 3 Alabama was enough to hang on as the Crimson Tide took game one of the 2021 NCAA Tuscaloosa Super Regional 4-3 over No. 14 Kentucky at Rhoads Stadium.

Kentucky jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning with runs in the top of the third and fourth innings, but Alabama put up a four spot in the bottom of the fourth inning on five hits, its only run-scoring offense of the day. Abernathy’s second HR of the game in the top of the seventh cut the deficit to one, but Kentucky wasn’t able to score with the bases loaded in the later part of the inning.

With the win Friday, Alabama is one win away from the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City. Kentucky will need to win Saturday’s game and Sunday’s game to advance. Saturday’s game two will begin at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN with Eric Frede and Madison Shipman on the call from Tuscaloosa.

Key Stat

Nine. Autumn Humes struck out nine batters. For the game, Humes went six innings, allowed four runs on six hits, walked two and struck out nine.

Key Player

The key player in the game for Kentucky was Renee Abernathy, who went 2-for-3 on the game with two bombs for her 12th and 13th HR’s of the season.

Key Play

The key play in the game was KB Sides’ three-RBI triple into left-center to score three of Alabama’s four runs with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Run Recap

Tatum Spangler singled up the middle to score Miranda Stoddard in the top of the third inning. UK 1, UA 0

In the top of the fourth, Renee Abernathy hit a home run to center for the second run of the game. UK 2, UA 0

Alabama scored three runs on a KB Sides three-RBI triple and a fourth run on a Maddie Morgan RBI single into right field in the bottom of the fourth inning. UA 4, UK 2

In the top of the seventh, Renee Abernathy blasted a home run to straight-away center to close the gap to within one run at 4-3. After singles by Humes and Stoddard coupled with an intentional walk to load the bases to Kayla Kowalik – Montana Fouts ended the game with a strikeout to secure the win.

FINAL – Alabama 4, Kentucky 3

