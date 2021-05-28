Advertisement

US taking ‘very close look’ at vaccine passports for world travel

Department of Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas said traveler behavior that threatens...
Department of Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas said traveler behavior that threatens the well-being of others will not be tolerated.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says the government is taking “a very close look” at the possibility of vaccine passports for travel into and out of the United States.

As head of the Department of Homeland Security, Mayorkas oversees the Transportation Security Administration, which safeguards the nation’s transportation systems.

Mayorkas told ABC on Friday that one of his guiding principles throughout the coronavirus pandemic has been “the value of diversity, equity and inclusion and making sure that any passport that we provide for vaccinations is accessible to all and that no one is disenfranchised.”

The European Union, some Asian governments and the airline industry are scrambling to develop COVID-19 vaccine passports to help kickstart international travel. They’re working on systems that would allow travelers to use mobile phone apps to prove they’ve been vaccinated, helping them avoid quarantine requirements at their destinations.

Mayorkas says the underlying point is: “Everyone should get vaccinated.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Going to the courthouse to get a driver’s license, or to get one renewed is soon going to be a...
Going to the courthouse for a driver’s license will soon be a thing of the past in Kentucky
Police say 31-year-old Paul Moenich was last seen in the area of Ashland Avenue and Big Hill...
Police: Missing Richmond man found safe
File image.
Lexington officials announce new voucher program to help end homelessness
Four hospital workers convicted for reckless abuse
Photo credit: Kings Island
Kings Island cuts hours, cites labor shortage

Latest News

FILE- This photo combo shows from left, Brian Niccol, CEO of Chipotle, Advance Auto Parts CEO...
Pandemic or no, CEO pay rises again. Typical package: $12.7M
People in Australia are overwhelmed by an invasion of mice.
GRAPHIC: Mice invade Australia homes, agricultural fields
Memorial Day Weekend Forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Showers and Storms Ahead of the Weekend
Former House speaker Paul Ryan criticized former President Donald Trump and his hold on the...
Ex-Speaker Ryan to GOP: Reject Trump, ‘2nd-rate imitations’