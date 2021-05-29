Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Cooler weather staying for now

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures are well below average to begin the weekend, and we’ll keep some cooler air around for the next few days before a slow warm-up.

It will remain on the chilly side across the Commonwealth this evening and tonight as temperatures fall back below the 50s and through the 40s tonight. Mostly dry conditions will persist through tonight besides a possible sprinkle or two coming from some clouds. Winds will stay out of the north around 5-10mph this evening and tonight as well.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the mid to lower-40s for another chilly start. Throughout the day, skies will be mostly cloudy, but we may see a bit more sunshine than how we began the weekend. Temperatures will stay well below our average for another day as highs only reach into the mid to lower-60s. Dry conditions will persist throughout the day, with northerly winds around 5-10mph continuing.

Our dry stretch continues for another day on Monday and most of Tuesday before we start to see rain and storm chances enter into the forecast for the middle and latter part of next week. Temperatures will begin to slowly warm up back to our average, with the mid-70s on Monday and upper-70s through the rest of the week. The more active storm days look to move in on Thursday and Friday, but we’ll continue to watch that for any changes.

