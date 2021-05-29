Ally Blake’s Forecast | Record Cold Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning everyone! It is a gloomy Saturday in the bluegrass. Not what we wanted to start off Memorial Day weekend, but don’t worry! By Monday, things get so much better!

Temps on this Saturday morning range from the upper 40′s to mid 50′s across the region. Add in some clouds and drizzle... makes out for a day you just want to stay in. Today we may even break a record for the lowest high temp of the day. The record is 57 degrees set back in 1992. We are forecasting in the low 50′s, so I have a feeling we will definitely break it. The clouds will try and thin later in the day and that could help temperatures to try and improve.

Tomorrow looks to be better, and as we head into actual Memorial Day, big changes are on the way. Monday we will start out in the upper 40′s, but with help from the sun (that we will see all day) temps will go back into the 70′s. The best pool and lake day of the weekend by far! Tuesday should also stay mostly dry with average conditions in the upper 70′s before the chance for showers comes late Tuesday into early Wednesday. This upcoming system will linger from Wednesday into Saturday, and summer-like temperatures come back as June kicks off.

I hope you all stay warm and enjoy your weekend the best you can:)

