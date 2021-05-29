Bar owners in Lexington optimistic as COVID-19 restrictions relax

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The rain and the cold may be keeping some people indoors Friday night, but the bad weather can’t seem to dampen the spirits of downtown bar owners.

It’s the first night of the lifted curfew and bar owners will be taking advantage of the two and a half extra hours to serve customers.

“Not having that feeling of being rushed. Just drink responsibly and have a good time,” said Sean Ebbitt, owner of Bluegrass Tavern.

Since last summer, there have been capacity restrictions and a curfew on all bars in the state. Most recently, last call was at midnight and everyone had to be out by 1:00 a.m.

“General excitement. Happy that restrictions are basically ending. They feel like we’re nearly done with this and we can kind of go back to operating the business the way we want to,” Ebbitt said.

Now bars can serve until 2:30 a.m. On top of that, bar seating will be allowed again. And capacity will be increased to 75% for gatherings and businesses with fewer than 1,000 people.

“We’re ready to go. Let’s do this. Let’s go back to making money. Let’s go back to having our old ways,” Ebbitt said.

Ebbitt says this is perfect timing with Thursday Night Live events set to start back in July.

“It’s going to be a great impact for all of the businesses on that strip in a positive way. I think it’s going to bring a lot of people downtown who haven’t been downtown in a while. It’s going to show them you can have fun, it’s a safe environment and it’s okay to just enjoy yourself,” Ebbitt said.

And if you aren’t feeling comfortable enough to join the crowds downtown, a lot of places, like Bluegrass Tavern are still offering alternatives. Ebbitt says they do private bourbon tastings there, and have finished their outdoor patio to have spaced out seating on days a little bit drier.

