Horsey Hundred back in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - After the pandemic canceled last year’s Horsey Hundred event, organizers were eager to hold the 2021 event safely. Last year the event had over 2,800 riders from all of the U.S. and internationally. Today with around 1,600 participants because of pandemic restrictions from 32 states, the race is back in Georgetown. While the weather may not be the most ideal, people are just happy to be back on the roads.

“It’s been great here at Charles Brooking Park; there is so much room for us to spread out. We’ve been really lucky that our mask mandate has changed, and the safety precautions have changed over time, “ said Terio Sutherland, director of the 2021 Horsey Hundred. He’s been the director of the event for four years and has been involved for 12 years.

The pandemic has changed a few things for the race; the biggest change is the location not being at Georgetown College and adjusting to the abnormally cold weather.

“Unfortunately, the weather isn’t great today, but we have a lot of covered space. Covered pavilions for people to sit and eat under. Covered barn for our vendor expo. So other than being out on the roads, it going to be a pretty comfortable environment,” Sutherland said.

They have a 100-mile race and a 75, 62, 45, and 22-mile race for all experience levels. Don Cartwright of Winchester says he’s ready for the 45-mile race.

“Well, we’ve kinda been cooped up for a while. We’ve got a little covid fluff on us, so we’re gonna go out and try to work some of this off and enjoy the day even though it’s a bit cool,” Cartwright said.

Don is a member of the Bluegrass Cycling Club that helped organize the race. He’s looking forward to his ride.

“When you’re going up the hill, you tend to warm up a bit, your heart rate gets up, so it’s not gonna be bad for going up the hill, but now going down it will be chilly,” said Cartwright.

Even after a pandemic-filled year, they’re just happy they were able to race once again. Also, there will be more races tomorrow, but they had to cap off the biker limit to follow guidelines.

