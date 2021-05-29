‘Love Boat,’ ‘Mary Tyler Moore’ star Gavin MacLeod dies at 90

(Gray News) - Veteran sitcom star Gavin MacLeod, known best for his roles as Capt. Stubing on “The Love Boat” and affable Murray Slaughter on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” has died at age 90, according to Variety.

MacLeod’s nephew confirmed his death to Variety, stating he died early Saturday morning. No cause of death was given, but the newspaper reports that MacLeod’s health had been declining in recent months.

