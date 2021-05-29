Advertisement

‘Love Boat,’ ‘Mary Tyler Moore’ star Gavin MacLeod dies at 90

Actors Gavin MacLeod, right, and Georgia Engel take part in a panel discussion on the PBS...
Actors Gavin MacLeod, right, and Georgia Engel take part in a panel discussion on the PBS special "Betty White: First Lady of Television" during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton, Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Veteran sitcom star Gavin MacLeod, known best for his roles as Capt. Stubing on “The Love Boat” and affable Murray Slaughter on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” has died at age 90, according to Variety.

MacLeod’s nephew confirmed his death to Variety, stating he died early Saturday morning. No cause of death was given, but the newspaper reports that MacLeod’s health had been declining in recent months.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chartered flight of migrant children arrives in Knoxville
Questions remain over bus carrying migrant children into Kentucky
The boys’ mother announced on Facebook Friday morning that Buddy Morgan has passed away.
Teen hurt in Fleming County crash dies
I-64 crash in Carter County.
Names released in deadly I-64 crash
TBI officials said Daphne Westbrook was found safe in Samson, Alabama.
18-year-old missing from Chattanooga since 2019 found safe
Lexington police are on the scene of a shooting on E Sixth and Chestnut.
Police investigating shooting near downtown Lexington

Latest News

AMC, Regal and Cinemark all say fully vaccinated customers are no longer required to wear a...
Major theater chains drop mask requirements for vaccinated moviegoers
Cloudy Skies
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Cooler weather staying for now
Buddy Morgan's parents accepted his diploma for him.
Fleming County High School honors teen killed in crash
FILE - In this Nov. 11, 1983, file photo, Utah Jazz center Mark Eaton , right, puts a hook shot...
Mark Eaton, shot-blocking king and Jazz legend, dies at 64