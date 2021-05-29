Advertisement

Mayor Linda Gorton goes door to door as part of COVID-19 vaccine campaign

“One person, by one person, by one person, we’re getting those people to get vaccinated and...
"One person, by one person, by one person, we're getting those people to get vaccinated and take advantage of those free clinics," Mayor Gorton says.
By Grace Finerman
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This year, we’ve spent a lot of time speaking to people virtually.

Now, a new COVID-19 vaccine campaign is taking it old school.

Saturday morning, some people in Lexington woke up to a surprise… Mayor Linda Gorton right at their doorstep.

It’s part of a campaign to get people vaccinated, and city officials say they’re leaving no stone unturned.

Canvassers are urging people opening their doors to get their covid vaccines.  They’re also leaving flyers with information on upcoming clinics.

Laurent Vesley is a community organizer. He’s spent two days knocking on doors and answering questions.

“Look somebody in the eye and say it’s ok to have some healthy skepticism and it’s ok to have questions, that’s why we’re here,” Vesley says.

Overall nearly 60% of adults in Lexington have been vaccinated. Mayor Gorton says she’s proud of the progress. Still, she says we have a little ways to go until we reach the goal we all have in mind.

“Getting out community opened up in the best, healthy way we can,” Mayor Gorton says.

City officials say a mobile clinic will be set up near Versailles Road neighborhoods at Centro de San Juan Diego, 1389 Alexandria Dr., to offer free vaccines from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 6.

