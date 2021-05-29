Advertisement

Police investigating armed robbery at Verizon in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Verizon on Richmond Road.

Lexington police say a man went into the store with a gun and stole items.

He also stole an employee’s vehicle and abandoned it not far from the store.

Police don’t know the amount the man stole because they’re still doing an inventory.

They don’t have anyone in custody at this time.

We’re still working to learn more details about the robbery.

