Third Annual Knott County Memorial Day ATV Ride held at Mine Made Adventure Park

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The third annual Knott County Memorial Day ATV Ride was held Saturday at the Mine Made Adventure Park.

Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson said after everything that has happened, an event like this was the perfect start to the upcoming summer season.

“We’ve been through COVID, it’s been tough times here for the last year and it gives us a time to step back away from things and just spend time with family and friends and just enjoy time that’s not so worrisome,” Dobson said.

With ATV riders traveling eight hours in commemoration for those who served their country.

“We’re riding through these mountains where these men and women traveled during the wars we had here,” Event Participant Joe Reynolds said.

Dobson said they have seen riders come from all across the region and surrounding states.

“This is an event that they get to come to be with friends. You make friends from different states, and you gain friends out on the trail, and they look forward to coming back in fellowship and being together,” Dobson said.

Reynolds said they do it while celebrating an important occasion.

“To give us the freedom that we can have here and come here to Mine Made Adventure Park, we can’t ask for nothing better for what the men and women have done in the service force,” Reynolds said.

Roger Blackburn was another ATV rider at the event. He said he was excited to take part in the eight-hour journey.

“Just getting out and with people, just the adventure you find out there every day, different trails,” Blackburn said.

Dobson said it was all to remember our fallen heroes.

“We want to honor them above all things. If it wasn’t for our veterans and those who did fought for our country, this wouldn’t be possible,” Dobson said.

More than 800 ATV riders attended Saturday’s event.

