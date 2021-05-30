A glimpse inside the burial of fallen Pearl Harbor Hero, U.S. Navy Seaman Howard Scott Magers

Merry Oaks, Ky. (WBKO) - After an 80-year-long journey, U.S. Navy Seaman Howard Scott Magers is back in Merry Oaks, Kentucky, his hometown.

Magers died on December 7th, 1941, after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

After years of waiting, on Saturday, May 29th, his family, was able to finally lay him to rest.

Those in attendance at Merry Oaks United Methodist Church Cemetery included his cousin, Jeff “Scott” Magers, whose dad insisted he carried the Scott name.

Jeff spoke on Howard Scott, “he represented this country, he, he fought for this country.”

Todd Matonich, President, Rolling Thunder Lexington who helped escort Mager’s body back, spoke on the service, “80 years later, for the community to come out, the family that came out, several generations of the family to come out and honor an 18-year-old. An 18-year-old that that was MIA since 1941. That’s, that’s impressive.”

Scott’s cousin, Jeff also adds, “it was very gratifying to see how the community came out the procession from Hardy Funeral home, all the way over here. There were so many people that had stopped on the road and paying respects.

Magers was buried besides his parents, he was placed in the very same spot some describe was the spot where he stood and grieved as a 14-year-old boy saying goodbye to his parents.

Suzanne Ogawa, whose mother created the POW-MIA flag was in attendance and says, “very emotional, especially after the funeral service, because they the sharing of memories, and people that had written letters with memories of him, I have no memories of my father personally. So I rely on people sharing memories of my father to keep him alive and for me to learn and know more about him and who he was, and so it was very, very emotional and beautiful.”

“The outpouring of love and support is amazing, you know, they went all out to make sure that he was memorialized in the proper way,” says Scott’s cousin, Jeff.

“It’s amazing, it’s amazing that the community never has never forgotten, and that’s 90% of what we believe in is not only bringing them home but never forgetting. For an 18-year-old to pay the ultimate sacrifice. You just don’t forget things like that. There’s only two times a man dies once when his soul leaves his body and the last time somebody speaks his name,” adds Matonich.

Jeff also says, “I was just really glad to see, you know, this community really, really support everything for the family, you know, for Scott, and it just can’t thank everybody enough.”

