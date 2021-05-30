Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Temperatures back on the rise

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Following below-average temperatures this weekend, we are heading to a great Memorial Day ahead, with storm chances returning later this week.

Mild to cool conditions will continue across the Commonwealth for this evening and tonight. Clouds will continue to slowly clear from the west to east through tonight as well. Temperatures will fall through the 50s this evening and end up back into the 40s by late tonight.

By Monday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the mid to lower-40s for a chilly feel. Fortunately, mostly sunny skies will be around throughout the day for your Memorial Day activities with dry conditions. Highs by the afternoon and evening are expected to reach into the mid to upper-70s, which is slightly below average but will feel great. Winds will stay light to moderate out of the southeast at 3-8mph.

Our dry pattern continues throughout most of Tuesday, but later in the day, we’ll track our next round of showers and thunderstorms chances. These storm chances will increase throughout Wednesday with scattered chances and become more widespread by Thursday and Friday as another system moves in. Highs will warm back into the upper 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday, but as storms move through, that could keep temperatures slightly lower on Thursday and Friday.

