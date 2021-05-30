Ally Blake’s Forecast | Improvements on the Way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning everyone! It is a very chilly morning here in Kentucky. The good news is the cold airmass that overtook us yesterday will exit the region fairly soon.

Some of us are waking up to partly to mostly cloudy skies. Radar is even trying to spit out some sprinkles for some in the earlier portion of the day. Nonetheless, today will be a battle of the clouds. Whoever gets more cloud cover will be cooler, and if you see fewer clouds you will be warmer. Eastern Kentucky looks to be more on the cloudy side and temps will range from the upper 50′s to the low 60′s. I think by later this evening that all of us will get in on clearer conditions.

Tomorrow looks to be beautiful! All of us will see mostly sunny skies and temps will rise into the mid 70′s for Memorial Day. Tuesday will be similar, temps will warm up closer to 80 degrees and clouds will build in throughout the day. The next system will move in late Tuesday into Friday. Rain chances will increase these days and storms are not out of the equation. Temps will be warm in the mid to upper 70′s these days also. The system should try and clear out by the weekend and the 80′s will return.

I hope you all have a great day and a relaxing Memorial Day:)

