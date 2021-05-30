DAV holds ceremonies to honor fallen veterans in Magoffin County

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday, the Salyersville Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter held ceremonies honoring fallen soldiers across Magoffin County.

“The DAV here in Magoffin County continues to strive to make sure we honor all of our veterans,” said Magoffin County Judge-Executive and DAV member Matthew Wireman. “There’s a lot of military veterans and history here who have helped preserve our freedoms. We have to honor them and, as long as I’m here, we will.”

The day of honoring fallen veterans started on KY Route 7 where a stretch of road was dedicated to a fallen soldier, Corporal Paul Harrisson Cordell, who lived near the Royalton area, just outside of Salyersville, and died in World War II in France after being injured in battle.

“When the pandemic hit it kind of put things on pause,” said Judge-Executive Wireman. “Today we got things kicked off again.”

After the dedication of the road, Wireman and the members of the DAV traveled to a local cemetery to honor a veteran, Private First Class Chalmer Douglas Salyer, who died just before the pandemic struck the mountains of Magoffin County.

“When the pandemic hit, I believe my brother was the first in the county in the military to not receive a service,” said Pfc. Salyer’s sister Freda Russell. “We had faith that one day we would get to do this.”

The DAV held a ceremony that included a brief sermon, prayer, a 21-gun salute, and the playing of TAPS. The DAV also presented Pfc. Salyer’s family with a flag in his honor.

“My brother’s son and daughter-in-law came to receive the flag,” said Russell. “They traveled from Alabama. That’s what Doug [Pfc. Salyer] would have wanted.”

The DAV then ended the day of ceremonies by holding a flag-raising ceremony at a local business, via request, to help the business thank local veterans as well.

