Advertisement

Drug dealer arrested after sending photo of cheese

Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to...
Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to several drug charges related to cocaine, heroin and MDMA.(Source: Merseyside Police via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVERPOOL, England (CNN) - A drug dealer from the United Kingdom was arrested after police analyzed his fingerprints from a photo he sent of himself holding a block of cheese.

Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced last Friday to 13 years and six months in prison, according to police. He pleaded guilty to several drug charges related to cocaine, heroin and MDMA.

Authorities say Stewart’s “love of Stilton cheese” led to his arrest.

Police identified Stewart through fingerprint analysis of the photo, which showed him holding a...
Police identified Stewart through fingerprint analysis of the photo, which showed him holding a block of Stilton cheese in the palm of his hand.(Source: Merseyside Police via CNN)

Police intercepted a photo Stewart sent through an encrypted messaging service called EncroChat. He was identified through fingerprint analysis of the photo, which showed him holding a block of Stilton cheese in the palm of his hand.

The arrest was part of an international operation targeting criminals who used EncroChat, to which law enforcement officials in Europe gained access. UK officials say tens of thousands of criminals across the globe used it to coordinate their illegal actions.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal benefits are adding $300 to weekly state UI payments.
Lexington doctor falls victim to unemployment fraud
TBI officials said Daphne Westbrook was found safe in Samson, Alabama.
18-year-old missing from Chattanooga since 2019 found safe
Chartered flight of migrant children arrives in Knoxville
Questions remain over bus carrying migrant children into Kentucky
File image
Police investigating armed robbery at Verizon in Lexington
Buddy Morgan's parents accepted his diploma for him.
Fleming County High School honors teen killed in crash

Latest News

Authorities found molotov cocktails, multiple guns and thousands of rounds of ammo in the home...
Investigators clear home of Calif. rail yard shooting suspect
Protesters staged a demonstration outside a Nashville, Tennessee, store named Hatwrks after the...
Protest held over Tenn. store’s ‘not vaccinated’ yellow star badges
Protesters staged a demonstration outside a Nashville, Tennessee, hat store that advertised...
Protester: 'Don't belittle the memories of 6 million Jews'
A total of eight assailants walked into the classroom of the 14-year-old victim at Southern...
Students, parent attack 14-year-old in NC high school classroom