Advertisement

Eckert’s Orchard holds a Memorial Day Festival

Eckert's Orchard Memorial Day Festival
Eckert's Orchard Memorial Day Festival(wkyt)
By Ally Blake
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) -

For most people, the Memorial Day weekend marks the start of summer, and with that comes strawberry season. Today Eckert’s Orchard in Versailles held their annual Memorial Day festival just in time for strawberry season. Today, they had their fields open and a taco truck, ice cream snack bar, and playground area open as well.

Earlier this year, I came to Eckert’s orchard because of multiple cold snaps threatening their fruit crops. The good news is that the colder air spared their produce. I can now happily report that they’ve seen so far a phenomenal strawberry season that has been able to be extended longer than anticipated.

“The temperatures did not drop any lower, and we had no further winter damage on our crops. We have a great crop everywhere,” said Megan Fields, farm manager of Eckert’s Orchard.

That includes their peaches, blackberries, and apples. She says the past weather we’ve seen with more temperature fluctuations has been good for their plants. Days that stay too hot for long periods of time can be harmful to the fruits.

“We have had a fantastic strawberry season this year. I think folks are ready to get out and do something being outdoors; people feel safe, " Fields said. Masks are still required inside the farm store but are not required in their outdoor spaces.

The employees say that the best part of it all is just having people back at the farm and seeing smiling faces again.

“It makes me so excited to see families come visit the farm. That’s what we do here, and that’s the best part of my job is getting to visit with our guests,” Fields said.

They hope to see more guests come and visit throughout the summer and fall for their next fruit season. Fall is their busiest time of year.

“We will pick strawberries through the end of next week, and then we have blackberry and peach season right up on us,” said Fields.

If you haven’t made it out yet to Eckert’s this spring, don’t worry there are two more weeks left of strawberry season. You can get yourself some just in time before peach and blackberry season.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal benefits are adding $300 to weekly state UI payments.
Lexington doctor falls victim to unemployment fraud
TBI officials said Daphne Westbrook was found safe in Samson, Alabama.
18-year-old missing from Chattanooga since 2019 found safe
Chartered flight of migrant children arrives in Knoxville
Questions remain over bus carrying migrant children into Kentucky
Buddy Morgan's parents accepted his diploma for him.
Fleming County High School honors teen killed in crash
File image
Police investigating armed robbery at Verizon in Lexington

Latest News

“I like to come and honor our veterans who gave us the right to have the freedoms that we do...
Family member of veterans buried at Lexington Cemetery shares true meaning of Memorial Day
Sunday Morning Radar Look
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Improvements on the Way
Police are still looking for suspects.
Lexington Walgreens robbed at gunpoint
After years of waiting, on Saturday, May 29th, his family, was able to finally lay him to rest.
A glimpse inside the burial of fallen Pearl Harbor Hero, U.S. Navy Seaman Howard Scott Magers