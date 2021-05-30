Family member of veterans buried at Lexington Cemetery shares true meaning of Memorial Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Every year on the last Monday of May, we celebrate Memorial Day.

It’s a day for honoring and mourning people who’ve died while fighting to keep us safe. It’s a time many visit friends and family who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice.

At the Lexington Cemetery, that’s no different.

Bobbie Mcculloch has quite a few family members buried at the cemetery including great grandparents, grandparents, and her mother. She also visits several of her great uncles buried there, who served in the armed forces.

Mccullouch says with many taking the day off work, it can be easy to lose sight of what the holiday is really about. But, maybe after the year we’ve had, Mccullouch says we could all have a little more perspective.

She says she’s celebrating the way she always has.

“I like to come and honor our veterans who gave us the right to have the freedoms that we do have and be able to speak the way we want to, do what we want pretty much and if they hadn’t given their lives, we wouldn’t be able to do that,” Mccullouch says.

Mccullouch says she knows people will be having barbecues and spending time with family and friends, but she asks that everybody take a moment to remember what the holiday is really about.

Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day, originated after the Civil War. It became a federal holiday in 1971.

