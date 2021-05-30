Advertisement

Family member of veterans buried at Lexington Cemetery shares true meaning of Memorial Day

“I like to come and honor our veterans who gave us the right to have the freedoms that we do...
“I like to come and honor our veterans who gave us the right to have the freedoms that we do have... if they hadn’t given their lives, we wouldn’t be able to do that,” Mccullouch says.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Every year on the last Monday of May, we celebrate Memorial Day.

It’s a day for honoring and mourning people who’ve died while fighting to keep us safe. It’s a time many visit friends and family who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice.

At the Lexington Cemetery, that’s no different.

Bobbie Mcculloch has quite a few family members buried at the cemetery including great grandparents, grandparents, and her mother. She also visits several of her great uncles buried there, who served in the armed forces.

Mccullouch says with many taking the day off work, it can be easy to lose sight of what the holiday is really about. But, maybe after the year we’ve had, Mccullouch says we could all have a little more perspective.

She says she’s celebrating the way she always has.

“I like to come and honor our veterans who gave us the right to have the freedoms that we do have and be able to speak the way we want to, do what we want pretty much and if they hadn’t given their lives, we wouldn’t be able to do that,” Mccullouch says.

Mccullouch says she knows people will be having barbecues and spending time with family and friends, but she asks that everybody take a moment to remember what the holiday is really about.

Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day, originated after the Civil War.  It became a federal holiday in 1971.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal benefits are adding $300 to weekly state UI payments.
Lexington doctor falls victim to unemployment fraud
TBI officials said Daphne Westbrook was found safe in Samson, Alabama.
18-year-old missing from Chattanooga since 2019 found safe
Chartered flight of migrant children arrives in Knoxville
Questions remain over bus carrying migrant children into Kentucky
Buddy Morgan's parents accepted his diploma for him.
Fleming County High School honors teen killed in crash
File image
Police investigating armed robbery at Verizon in Lexington

Latest News

Eckert's Orchard Memorial Day Festival
Eckert’s Orchard holds a Memorial Day Festival
Sunday Morning Radar Look
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Improvements on the Way
Police are still looking for suspects.
Lexington Walgreens robbed at gunpoint
After years of waiting, on Saturday, May 29th, his family, was able to finally lay him to rest.
A glimpse inside the burial of fallen Pearl Harbor Hero, U.S. Navy Seaman Howard Scott Magers