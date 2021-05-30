Lexington Walgreens robbed at gunpoint

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating an armed robbery at a Walgreens.

Officers said three men walked into the Walgreens on Richmond Road just after midnight Sunday. One had a gun and got an undetermined amount of money from the register.

It happened just a few minutes down the road from a Verizon store that was robbed Friday night. However, the police do not believe they are connected at this time.

Police are still looking for suspects in both robberies.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.