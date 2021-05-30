Advertisement

Lexington Walgreens robbed at gunpoint

Police are still looking for suspects.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating an armed robbery at a Walgreens.

Officers said three men walked into the Walgreens on Richmond Road just after midnight Sunday. One had a gun and got an undetermined amount of money from the register.

It happened just a few minutes down the road from a Verizon store that was robbed Friday night. However, the police do not believe they are connected at this time.

