Advertisement

Students, parent attack 14-year-old in NC high school classroom

By WXII Staff
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 1:28 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WXII) - Authorities in North Carolina are preparing charges after they say a high school student was assaulted by a group of students and a parent.

Deputies say the Tuesday morning incident grew out of a fight between two teenage girls at a bus stop the day before.

One of the girls texted a group of friends, including an 18-year-old and a parent, to come to school the next day to help her get revenge. The student told them that a door would be propped open for them to enter through.

A total of eight assailants walked into the classroom of the 14-year-old victim at Southern Guilford High School and began to attack her.

Faculty members and the school resource officer immediately came to the victim’s defense. She suffered minor injuries.

Deputies say the attackers tried to escape but were detained at the scene. They were identified as three students from Southern Guilford High, three students from other county high schools, an 18-year-old and a parent of one of the students.

The students under 18 will face juvenile assault charges. Those from Southern Guilford High were suspended from school, and the others will likely also face school-related discipline, deputies say.

The adults will face more serious charges, including assault, trespassing and inciting a riot.

Copyright 2021 WXII via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal benefits are adding $300 to weekly state UI payments.
Lexington doctor falls victim to unemployment fraud
TBI officials said Daphne Westbrook was found safe in Samson, Alabama.
18-year-old missing from Chattanooga since 2019 found safe
Chartered flight of migrant children arrives in Knoxville
Questions remain over bus carrying migrant children into Kentucky
File image
Police investigating armed robbery at Verizon in Lexington
I-64 crash in Carter County.
Names released in deadly I-64 crash

Latest News

Deputies say a total of eight assailants, including an 18-year-old and a parent, walked into...
Officer: Parent involved in high school fight went too far
The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna C501 jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake...
Small plane crashes into Tennessee lake; 7 believed dead
A little over a year ago, Bill Williams and Sharyn Mitchell started their own research....
WATCH | Berea community remembers 65 Civil War Soldiers in dedication ceremony
The great outdoors is one area that wasn’t negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
WATCH | Record cold causes a slow start to boating season at Conley Bottom Resort