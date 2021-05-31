Advertisement

A Lexington family is safe after their house caught fire

A Lexington family is safe after their house caught fire. Crews are now investigating how the fire started.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Around 3:30 Monday, May 31st, the Lexington Fire Department received calls of a house fire on Boston Road, near Shillito Park, behind the Fayette Mall.

When they arrived at the scene, they found the fire started outside, but had managed to spread to the back of the house.

The whole family, including their pets made it out of the house safely.

Firefighters got the fire out quickly and are now investigating how the fire started.

the family has somewhere else they can stay as the investigation goes on.

