Lexington American Legion holds Memorial Day remembrance ceremony

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Every year, on the last Monday of May, we observe Memorial Day.

It’s a day to honor war heroes we’ve lost.

While we’re returning to normalcy, COVID-19 still affected some ceremonies.

In another year, people with the American Legion Post 8 would be holding a ceremony at the Lexington Cemetery. While it was canceled due to the pandemic, organization members are still taking time to remember those who’ve given the ultimate sacrifice.

“They’re letting everybody come back to a little bit of a norm, so why not we honor our veterans and have a ceremony here at our post,” says Post 8 service officer June Forbes.

Forbes and first vice commander David Davis have served over 40 years of active duty combined. They were two of many who attended the Monday afternoon ceremony.

It was the first time in two years people with the organization were able to come together in remembrance of members who’ve passed, including 18 of them between 2020 and 2021. People in the armed forces who lost their lives in battles throughout our country’s history were also remembered.

All about taking just a moment to honor those who’ve put their lives on the line to keep us safe.

“I saw a post on Facebook that’s like, ‘Happy Memorial Day.’ No, it’s not happy to us,” Davis said. “This is a memorial service of the veterans that actually died on the battlefield and that’s what this day is for, and that’s why we do it.”

The American Legion Post 8 is the eighth oldest post in the state of Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.