Advertisement

Boaters flock to Herrington Lake over holiday weekend

Herrington Lake in central Kentucky is a great place for people to enjoy some time by the water.
Herrington Lake in central Kentucky is a great place for people to enjoy some time by the water.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERRINGTON LAKE, Ky. (WKYT) - Herrington Lake in central Kentucky is a great place for people to enjoy some time by the water.

Memorial Day is usually a busy time on the water and, despite a record cold weekend and a pandemic, people are out and about, excited to have a good time.

“I had to turn our heater on the last two days, but now we are having a beautiful day and it’s worth staying and wait for the good weather,” said Skip McFarlan.

McFarlan is from Lexington and loves to come out to the lake with his family. He’s not ready for the weekend to end.

“I wish I could spend the rest of the week here now,” McFarlan said.

Ray Coates has been coming to the lake for five years with his family.

“We stayed the night on Friday night and it was a little chilly Saturday morning when we were cooking breakfast, but still a fun time,” Coates said. “We had fireworks down here on Saturday, which was always great here at Lake Herrington Marina.”

The best part of it all is knowing the pandemic is coming closer to ending and starting to see family again for the holidays.

“It’s great to be without the mask, to have some freedom, to be out, and just to enjoy being together once again,” Coates said.

With Memorial Day being the unofficial start of summer, people are excited to get out in the boats for Memorial Day and for the rest of the season to come.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are still looking for suspects.
Lexington Walgreens robbed at gunpoint
KSP responds to a fatal car crash in Muhlenberg county
Semi fire shuts down I-75 southbound in Lexington
Patrick Baker was convicted of reckless homicide in 2017 for the death of Donald Mills. He...
Man convicted in Kentucky homicide, later pardoned by Bevin, is back in jail
Western Kentucky's Abigail Canter was crowned Queen.
‘This is a special day’: Gov. Andy Beshear crowns Queen at Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival
A total of eight assailants walked into the classroom of the 14-year-old victim at Southern...
Students, parent attack 14-year-old in NC high school classroom

Latest News

Memorial Day marks our first largely maskless holiday since the pandemic started. That’s thanks...
New COVID-19 cases at lowest point in Kentucky in nearly a year
One couple wants to be a part of the change by opening what they call a ‘soulful enterprise’ to...
Richmond restaurant giving people struggling with addiction a second chance
Thousands visited friends and loved ones at Camp Nelson National Cemetery on Memorial Day.
Family, friends visit loved ones at Camp Nelson National Cemetery
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Storms On The Way