Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Storms On The Way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -On this Memorial Day, we honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our amazing country. For all those who have served, or are currently serving, thank you for your service. In terms of the weather out there today, things are looking pretty nice, but showers and storms are ready to rumble back in beginning Tuesday.

Our day starts with a few spots trying to drop back into the low 40s. Highs are in the 70s with partly sunny skies showing up. This is still cooler than normal as we put the wraps on one of the all time great late spring cold snaps. May as a whole comes in much colder than normal for the entire region.

Showers and storms are set to return as we kick off Meteorological Summer on Tuesday. The first day of June will feature scattered showers and storms working in from the southwest late in the day.

Showers and storms then look to become a daily occurrence through the rest of the week and into the coming weekend. It doesn’t mean it rains every day at your house, but we will be tracking some action each day as a slow-moving upper low works into the region.

Locally heavy rains and strong storms will be possible, especially Wednesday and Thursday.

