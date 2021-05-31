Advertisement

City of Pikeville launches new app to skip the trip to city hall

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - A new app in Pikeville designed to bring convenience to your fingertips and skip the trip to city hall allows people to report potholes, open utility bills, or pay accounts.

“It’s virtual city hall. The app is meant for people when they’re out in town and see something they want to notify us about, " said Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick.

In addition to the app, the city also launched a new website.

“Our website will be the new digital government service center for our community and Pikeville’s visitors,” Elswick said. “We’re taking this opportunity to use the power of modern technology to build these new digital services openly ... and collaboratively. The people of Pikeville can expect us to continuously improve our digital government services with the new approach we have taken.”

The new website and app feature various digital services and tools that allow users to have an easy and interactive experience. Features include:

o Apply for a permit or available jobs.

o Report potholes or aesthetic issues in the community.

o Make reservations for community centers, shelters, or the RV park.

o View the minutes of any City Commission meeting going back decades.

o View city meeting calendars.

Additionally, the “Report an Issue” page, which features a webform for reporting, also includes links to the new “MyPikeville” mobile application.

“Once the issue is repaired, the individual who reported it will be notified it’s fixed,” Elswick said.

The app, which can be downloaded for free, is available for Apple and Android users.

