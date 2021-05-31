Douglass wins 42nd district semifinal game over Henry Clay

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Frederick Douglass Broncos advanced to the 42nd district final after defeating Henry Clay 8-1 on Sunday.

Douglass and Henry Clay battled in a pitcher’s duel into the fifth inning, when Ty Bryant broke through with a double to score a pair of runs. From there, the Broncos were able to find their offense on their way to the win.

Douglass advances to play Sayre in Monday’s district final. The game is at 2 p.m. at the Sayre Athletics Complex.

