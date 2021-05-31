Family, friends visit loved ones at Camp Nelson National Cemetery

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands visited friends and loved ones at Camp Nelson National Cemetery on Memorial Day.

Every headstone marked with a flag to honor the veterans.

“My dad passed away in January of ’03,” said William Diggs. “And this is my 19th time, I’ve never missed a single time.”

William Diggs’ father served in WWII. He passed away in 2003. For the last 18 years, William has visited with his father at Camp Nelson every Memorial Day. He shares his story with me tonight on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/UxiukJaW4A — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) May 31, 2021

Diggs’ father served in World War II. He passed away in 2003. For the past 18 years, Diggs has returned to Camp Nelson to visit with his father, and this year was no different.

MORE

John William Diggs served in the Navy in World War II. This Memorial Day, Diggs and his sister, Marie Robertson, joined the thousands of people visiting their loved ones, laying flowers, wreaths and crosses at their headstones, some standing with friends.

“What I always say is give me my flowers while I’m living,” Robertson said.

Robertson would give anything to hand the flowers to her dad, instead, she lays them by his grave marker.

“As long as I’m able to get around, I’ll be here,” Diggs said.

There was a private ceremony held at Camp Nelson Monday morning to honor the veterans. The ceremony usually hosts around 3,000 guests but was not open to the public this year due to COVID-19.

The grounds were kept open all day for families and friends to visit.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.