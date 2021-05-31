Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain returns for June

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We made it through a very chilly final weekend of May. We set a new record low high temperature on Saturday. We didn’t get out of the low 50s that afternoon. The dreary conditions added to the chill factor.

Sunshine will be back today. Most of us will see temperatures return to the low and mid-70s. Our current position is out and away from the next big storm system. It will bring in a better chance of wet weather. It also pumps in more warm air before the run across Kentucky.

Several showers & thunderstorms will roll through the region on Wednesday with even more through the end of the week.

Take care of each other, take chances and take on the day!

