FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky National Guard is honoring fallen soldiers with a ceremony in Frankfort.

Troops will be adding a World War I soldier’s name to the memorial at the Boone National Guard Center.

Governor Beshear is expected to speak at the event, which is free and open to the public.

Annual Memorial Day Ceremony about to start at Kentucky National Guard Memorial in Frankfort. Gov. Beshear will be making a few remarks. pic.twitter.com/5FtDmQnBQ9 — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) May 31, 2021

