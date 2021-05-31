Advertisement

Kentucky veterans marching to raise awareness of veteran suicide.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Memorial Day morning, Kentucky veterans will march 22 miles to bring awareness of veteran suicide, with the 22 representing the average number of veterans that take their lives each day.

It was scheduled to start at six, Monday morning.

The group will walk from Richmond’s White Hall Shrine to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, or VFW, Post 2728 in Winchester.

There will also be a 22 mile March starting Paris at eight Monday morning.

