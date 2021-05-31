LCA walks-off win over Tates Creek in 43rd district semifinal
Cole Ginter delivered the walk-off single in the bottom of the inning to score a pair of runs
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - LCA won in dramatic fashion over Tates Creek 5-4 on Sunday in the 43rd district semifinals.
After Tates Creek took a 4-3 lead in the top of the 7th, LCA’s Cole Ginter delivered the walk-off single in the bottom of the inning to score a pair of runs and end the game.
LCA will advance to Monday’s district final where the Eagles will face Lafayette. The game is at 6 p.m. on Lexington Catholic High Schoo.
