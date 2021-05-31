Advertisement

London fire chiefs honored in ceremony

Wreaths were placed at the headstones of the fire chiefs who have passed.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time, the London City Fire Department honored every chief who has passed away.

And their family members got to be a part of it all.

There’s those that answer every call for help.

“We miss Thanksgiving dinners, we miss Christmas dinners, all the holidays. I mean there’s something all the time,” said Fred Phelps.

And up until recently, every London Firefighter did so voluntarily.

“He was absolutely dedicated to the city of London. He loved it. He could hardly ever leave,” Phelps said.

Gilmore Phelps served as Chief of the department from 1953 to 1989. He passed away in 2004. And Sunday afternoon his name, along with the four other late chiefs of the department, were read aloud as family members, former chiefs and current firefighters remember their legacies.

“It was something always to be proud of. To know that you were a part of that,” said Chief Phelps granddaughter Elizabeth Dawson.

A part of a larger family, one that’s bigger than Chief Phelps’ son Fred Phelps, and his daughter Elizabeth Dawson.

It’s a community of first responders and the ones who love them through it all.

All five of the late chiefs were honored today.

There were wreaths and new plaques placed at each of their headstones.

