Man convicted in Kentucky homicide, later pardoned by Bevin, is back in jail

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man convicted in a Kentucky homicide, and later pardoned by former Governor Matt Bevin, is back in jail.

US Marshals arrested Patrick Baker on Monday morning.

He’s in the Laurel County Correctional Center. We know Baker is being held on federal charges.

More details about his arrest are expected to be released Tuesday.

Baker was convicted of reckless homicide in 2017 for the death of Donald Mills. He served two years of a 19-year sentence before he was released.

Baker’s pardon was one of the hundreds by Bevin in his final days as governor.

