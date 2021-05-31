No injuries reported in Lexington house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fire crews are investigating what may have caused a fire at a Lexington home on Osage Court.

Officials got the call around 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they say they found fire coming out a second-story window.

All six people inside the home got out safely, and no injuries were reported. People inside a nearby home were also evacuated.

Right now, investigators are assessing the damage and working to learn the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.