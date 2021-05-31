No injuries reported in Lexington house fire
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fire crews are investigating what may have caused a fire at a Lexington home on Osage Court.
Officials got the call around 7:45 p.m. Sunday.
When they arrived, they say they found fire coming out a second-story window.
All six people inside the home got out safely, and no injuries were reported. People inside a nearby home were also evacuated.
Right now, investigators are assessing the damage and working to learn the cause of the fire.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.