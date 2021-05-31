Man surrenders after stand-off situation in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police were involved in a standoff with a person in a Lexington neighborhood Monday morning.

It happened at a home near the intersection of Centre Parkway and Olympia.

Police say they were called to the house just before 7 a.m. for a person wanted with warrants. They say the man had barricaded himself inside of the house.

We’re told it took police several hours to negotiate with him, but they finally succeeded in getting him outside safely. The man is currently being checked at a hospital.

Lexington police Lt. Chris Van Brackle says they were able to respond quickly, thanks to the help of many living in the area.

“Situations like this, where we’re disrupting the neighborhood, we understand that, we really appreciate the help from the neighbors,” Van Brackle said. “We had to ask a couple of people to leave their houses for a little while, we hate to do that, but it’s always the safer thing to do.”

