Man surrenders after stand-off situation in Lexington

Lexington police responded to stand-off situation near Centre Parkway and Centurian Road Monday...
Lexington police responded to stand-off situation near Centre Parkway and Centurian Road Monday morning.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police were involved in a standoff with a person in a Lexington neighborhood Monday morning.

It happened at a home near the intersection of Centre Parkway and Olympia.

Police say they were called to the house just before 7 a.m. for a person wanted with warrants. They say the man had barricaded himself inside of the house.

We’re told it took police several hours to negotiate with him, but they finally succeeded in getting him outside safely. The man is currently being checked at a hospital.

Lexington police Lt. Chris Van Brackle says they were able to respond quickly, thanks to the help of many living in the area.

“Situations like this, where we’re disrupting the neighborhood, we understand that, we really appreciate the help from the neighbors,” Van Brackle said. “We had to ask a couple of people to leave their houses for a little while, we hate to do that, but it’s always the safer thing to do.”

Right now, it does seem we have more questions than answers, but we will keep you updated.

