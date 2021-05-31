Rockcastle County flood victim now able to apply for FEMA after being denied the first time

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Twenty-two more Kentucky counties have been approved for individual assistance from FEMA for the historic flooding that devastated parts of the commonwealth.

Some counties like Rockcastle were originally approved for public assistance. But now, eligibility for individual help has flood victims jumping at the opportunity.

“We stood there and we just looked at it,” Gail Burks said remembering flood water rising around her house in Rockcastle County. “My daughter started taking pictures and filming with her phone, and it just kept climbing and climbing.”

The water climbed until it covered Burks’ porch and engulfed her truck. She and her daughter were stranded in the home.

The water eventually receded, but their worries were just beginning.

“I can’t go down the front steps at all,” Burks said. “The back porch goes in like this, I’m scared to come out even the back door, we really haven’t replaced a lot but we’re trying.”

She was denied her first attempt asking for help from FEMA because Rockcastle County was only approved for public assistance.

Now, it’s one of the 22 new counties approved for individual help.

“This is somewhat of an unprecedented opportunity,” State Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett said. “So, the process involves FEMA actually coming back on the ground, putting teams out in the counties, and assessing individual homeowners’ and renters’ needs.”

A representative from FEMA was at Burks’ home Saturday. She said she doesn’t know the amount of financial help she’ll get yet. But, to her, even the chance for help is worth it.

“I’ll be able to feel safer in the house,” Burks said. “I’ll be able to get in and out without worrying.”

The 22 Kentucky counties approved for additional individual assistance are Anderson, Fayette, Jessamine, Laurel, Madison, Warren, Woodford, Boyd, Clark, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Knott, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pulaski and Rockcastle.

If you are someone who needs help from FEMA in those counties, you can visit disasterassistance.gov.

