Sayre claims 42nd district title over Douglass

By Lee K. Howard
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Sayre Spartans used a 7th inning rally to claim the school’s first 42nd district baseball title, 4-3 over Frederick Douglass.

After Douglass took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning, Sayre got an RBI single from Grady Johnson to tie the score at 3-3 in the top of the 7th. Sayre loaded the bases in the final inning and Graham Johnson’s fielder’s choice gave the Spartans the lead. Sayre pitcher Addison Stockham secured the final strikeout in the bottom of the 7th to lock up the district title.

The Frederick Douglass Broncos advanced to the 42nd district final after defeating Henry Clay...
Cole Ginter delivered the walk-off single in the bottom of the inning to score a pair of runs
Cole Ginter delivered the walk-off single in the bottom of the inning to score a pair of runs
The Frederick Douglass Broncos advanced to the 42nd district final after defeating Henry Clay...
