Local veteran and an historian remind people the importance of observing Memorial Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As an historian for the 466th Bomb Group, learning about fallen soldiers and sharing their stories is a big part of Chris Brassfield’s life.

One soldier in particular brought Brassfield to the Lexington Cemetery about four years ago.

“Richard Sam Hulette, I started looking him up to see where he was from, sure enough he was a football player at the University of Kentucky in the late 30s and early 40s, then he enlisted in the Air Force,” Brassfield said. “He flew 35 missions and survived, and then he was killed, we found out, he got hit by a drunk driver on Paris Pike in 1947 when he was working on a construction crew, so he survived combat only to be killed at a very young age.”

He found Hulette’s grave in the Lexington Cemetery through a website.

“It didn’t look like it had been taken very good care of so we came back and we scrubbed it down and every year on Memorial Day we bring flags out and put them on his grave,” Brassfield said. “We also bring extra flags so we just walk around looking for people who haven’t been remembered.”

While Brassfield brings flags to leave at the headstones of fallen soldiers who may not already have one, some people leave coins to let the soldier’s family know that someone has visited to pay their respects.

It’s with that same purpose in mind that Veteran’s Club Founder and CEO Jeremy Harrell hosts an annual equine therapy session on Memorial Day.

“We honor the fallen most definitely, but we take it a step further and we want to make sure that those who have lost folks who are remembering them that they have the support to get through this day,” Harrell said.

For both Harrell and Brassfield, it’s not about how you observe the Memorial Day holiday, but why.

“Freedom does have a price, it has a very great price and we need to remember those who are willing to pay for it,” Harrell said.

“A lot of very young men died in WWII and wars afterward sacrificing everything,” Brassfield said.

