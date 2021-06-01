Advertisement

Two dead, two injured in Scott County crash

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people were killed in a crash on Carrick Pike in southeast Scott County.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office said the preliminary investigation shows the car hit another vehicle, lost control, went off the roadway and struck a utility pole. A driver and three passengers were inside.

Two of the passengers were killed and the other two people in the car were taken to University of Kentucky Hospital with minor injuries.

There were no injuries reported by anyone in the other vehicle that was hit.

The names of the victims have not been released.

The sheriff’s office said speed is likely a factor in the crash.

