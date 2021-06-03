Estill County Baseball Team honors late head coach following 56th District title game

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Estill County Baseball Team paid tribute to late Head Coach Blake Crowe’s gravesite following their 4-1 victory over Powell County in the 56th District Championship.

Saw this on Facebook and had to share... after winning the 56th District title the Estill County baseball team took the trophy to visit late head coach Blake Crowe’s grave site. Gave me chills💙



Photo creds: Beth O’Hair pic.twitter.com/PeRyXWqBUV — Camille Gear (@CamilleWYMT) June 2, 2021

Crowe died on May 9th at his home in Irvine following an accident. His father and former Engineers Head Coach Brian Crowe, stepped out of retirement to lead the program following his son’s death.

Just got sent more pictures of the Engineers at Blake Crowe’s grave sight. Awesome, just awesome. Just shows how much he meant to this team... and as always sports are way more than just a game. https://t.co/JVhzSIXSvj pic.twitter.com/3gp9vZmGep — Camille Gear (@CamilleWYMT) June 2, 2021

Estill County’s next game will be against Perry Central on June 5th at 8 p.m. in the first round of the 14th Region Tournament.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.