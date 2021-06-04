Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 6/6: Ag Commissioner Ryan Quarles; SOAR exec. dir. Colby Hall

By WKYT News Staff
Updated: Jun. 4, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with the Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and the executive director of SOAR, Colby Hall.

The SOAR Project, which is an effort to improve the economy and recreational and educational opportunities in eastern Kentucky is moving its summit to Corbin this fall.

Commissioner Quarles, a Republican, has been critical of some of Governor Beshear’s actions during the pandemic, especially the timetable for reopening.

Quarles, who has won two statewide races as agriculture commissioner, also indicates he is seriously considering running for governor himself in 2023.

In his current job, Commissioner Quarles was active during the pandemic trying to keep the Kentucky food supply stable. We also asked him about the cyberattack that affected beef production in the country this week.

