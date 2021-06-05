Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Storm chances back on the rise

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a very Summer-like start to the weekend, now we move into a more active pattern that will last through next week with daily storm chances.

Mostly dry conditions will persist throughout much of the Commonwealth this evening and into tonight. A few isolated showers may barely sneak into far southern Kentucky, but other than that chance, everyone else will remain on the dry side. Cloud should also increase through tonight, with temperatures only falling into the 60s.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the mid to lower-60s. A mix of sun and clouds will be with us throughout the day. As we head closer to noon and continue throughout the afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms will build across our region. This moisture will add some humidity to the forecast as well, even when we’re in drier periods. Highs on Sunday are expected to reach into the lower 80s.

Daily storm chances will stay with us throughout all of next week, with a few days possibly being a little more active. Either way, the general trend will be dry mornings and then storms building into the afternoon and evening hours when we get peak heating of the day. Some of these showers could be tropical-like, producing torrential rainfall that could even lead to flash flooding in some areas. Highs this will week only stay in the upper 70s with some lower 80s due to the moisture and storm chances in the forecast.

