Benefit concert held in Breathitt County to help those impacted by flooding

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As communities across Eastern Kentucky came together following historic flooding, the support continued as a benefit concert was held in Breathitt County.

Friday and Saturday, the benefit concert called Breathitt Rising was held to bring the community together, following recent flooding.

Several musicians performed as the concert was held at the Mike Holcomb Athletic Complex at Breathitt County High School.

For musician Wes Shipp, performing means a lot as he knows the concert is in not only helping the people in Breathitt county but surrounding counties as putting on this concert lets those impacted know the community has their back.

“I think everything you do comes back ten-fold. Whatever you put into this world, you get back. You know, so coming out here is not an issue for most of us artists,” he said.

Saturday’s concert goes until 10 p.m. and concert organizers say donations are still appreciated.

Donations can be mailed to:

Mountain Health Care, P.O. Box 764, Jackson, Ky 41339

Aspire Appalachia, P.O. Box 1255, Jackson, Ky 41339

