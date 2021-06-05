Advertisement

Brad Cox’s Essential Quality wins Belmont Stakes

Essential Quality Saturday morning at Churchill Downs.
Essential Quality Saturday morning at Churchill Downs.(Kentucky Derby PR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) - Favorite Essential Quality has crossed the finish line first in the Belmont Stakes.

Essential Quality passed early leader Hot Rod Charlie around the final turn and held on to win the 1 1/2-mile $1 million race. Hot Rod Charlie was second, Preakness winner Rombauer third and Known Agenda fourth.

The race was run without any horses from two-time Triple Crown winning trainer Bob Baffert. New York suspended Baffert indefinitely after his Kentucky Derby-winning Medina Spirit failed a drug test. 

