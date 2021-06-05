Hundreds of jobs up for grab at Lexington job fair

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several businesses filled Douglass Park on Saturday for a community job fair.

The Kentucky Career Center wanted to help bring jobs to people, and also fill holes that businesses are struggling to fill.

The job fair offered a wide range of opportunities including meter readers, government agencies, and engineers.

Organizer Amy Glasscock said the pandemic has shaken up the job market, leading to those openings. “Some employees are trying to get off on employment, some have decided that maybe whatever industry they were before, there are new openings now and they’re trying to branch off into other opportunities as well.”

“I would say we’re looking to hire the most people that the company has ever hired at a given time. We’re trying to bring in at least five people a week,” Morgan Kimberlain with E-Z Pack said.

Many are offering incentives like bonuses and higher pay. While some blame unemployment benefits, Kimberlain said they’re competing against other businesses. “There’s competition everywhere people. Everybody’s hiring all the time so we’re really just trying to beat out the competition and get the good workers.”

If you’re seeking employment, you can contact the Kentucky Career Center online or call (502) 564-7046

