Advertisement

Married San Diego detectives among 3 killed in head-on crash

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 6:34 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two San Diego police officers were among three people killed Friday after their car was struck by a driver going the wrong way on an interstate highway, authorities said.

The officers were in a blue city-owned Ford Fusion sedan when they were hit by a white Honda Civic going at a high rate of speed in the wrong way down Interstate 5 near the U.S.-Mexico border south of downtown San Diego, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The female driver of the Civic was also killed after her car slammed into the officers’ sedan and burst into flames.

The officers were identified as a married couple, Detective Ryan Park, 32, and his wife, Detective Jamie Huntley-Park, 33.

Park was a homicide detective, and Huntley-Park was assigned to the Southern Division. They had the day off, but Ryan was on call, Police Chief David Nisleit said at a news conference Friday evening.

The two met at the police academy, married in 2016 and were both promoted to detective on the same day nearly three years ago, the chief said.

“Both were beloved, dedicated, and decorated public servants,” he said in a statement.

Police were still investigating what happened and whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.

A few hours after the crash, a procession of more than a dozen motorcycle officers led a coroner’s van away from the site.Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Fayette County Coroner has not released the names of the six individuals.
Six killed in I-75 crash identified
It's the second wrong-way crash in Lexington in less than 24 hours.
Woman killed in wrong-way crash on New Circle Rd. identified
Police are investigating the crash.
Victim identified in deadly Lexington hit-and-run
The Richmond community enjoying live music at the fundraising event for enRICH.
Richmond community helps raise funds for new restaurant

Latest News

File image
Man who said he was walking to Washington, DC killed in Lincoln County hit-and-run
Days after Boston officials announced the death of a mother swan on the city's Charles River...
Sweet photo shows father swan caring for young after their mother died
Days after Boston officials announced the death of a mother swan on the city's Charles River...
Sweet photo shows father swan caring for young after their mother died
Soldiers and volunteers work at the site of a train collision in Ghotki district in southern...
Train barrels into another in Pakistan, killing at least 45
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court rules against immigrants with temporary status