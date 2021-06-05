Advertisement

Rahm tests positive for COVID-19, forced to withdraw from the Memorial

Jon Rahm watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the third round of the Memorial golf...
Jon Rahm watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the third round of the Memorial golf tournament, Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT
DUBLIN, Ohio (WKYT) - Jon Rahm has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been forced to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament.

He had a six-stroke lead at 18-under entering Sunday’s final round before he heard the news. Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay will now share the lead at 12-under when Sunday’s round begins.

The PGA Tour released the following statement Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

