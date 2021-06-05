Rahm tests positive for COVID-19, forced to withdraw from the Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio (WKYT) - Jon Rahm has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been forced to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament.

He had a six-stroke lead at 18-under entering Sunday’s final round before he heard the news. Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay will now share the lead at 12-under when Sunday’s round begins.

The PGA Tour released the following statement Saturday afternoon.

PGA TOUR Statement on Jon Rahm pic.twitter.com/HvMmWLCHeq — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) June 5, 2021

