Rahm tests positive for COVID-19, forced to withdraw from the Memorial
He had a six-stroke lead at 18-under entering Sunday’s final round before he heard the news.
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT
DUBLIN, Ohio (WKYT) - Jon Rahm has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been forced to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament.
He had a six-stroke lead at 18-under entering Sunday’s final round before he heard the news. Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay will now share the lead at 12-under when Sunday’s round begins.
The PGA Tour released the following statement Saturday afternoon.
