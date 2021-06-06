Adam Burniston’s Forecast | An active Summer setup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Moisture from the gulf is surging into our region, providing daily storm chances and exceptionally humid Summer conditions for this week ahead.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around for some this evening, but drier conditions will arrive for most as we head it tonight and through the overnight hours. It will be a very mild feel out there throughout this evening and tonight as well, with humidity sticking around the forecast. Temperatures will be slow to fall through the 70s and into the 60s tonight.

By Monday morning, we’ll begin the day in the mid-60s with a muggy feel. This humidity will be with us throughout the day as moisture continues to pump in from the south. The moisture will limit highs and provide more storm chances as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. Highs on Monday are expected to reach into the upper 70s and lower 80s across the Commonwealth. Some storms could produce torrential rainfall, so be cautious if you’re caught driving under one of these storms.

The trend of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorm chances will be expected throughout this week as daily chances stick around. Even in our dry times, it will still be a very muggy Summer-like feel with highs most days around the upper-70s and lower-80s. Some storms will produce tropical rainfall that could lead to localized and relatively short-lived flash flooding threats. Otherwise, we’ll see a somewhat drier end to the week on Friday before another system looks to move in next weekend.

