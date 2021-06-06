Ally Blake’s Forecast | Showers and Storms Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning! It is a rather humid morning in the Commonwealth with temperatures in the upper 60′s across the region ahead of our next system that will keep things soggy into this week.

Some of us woke up to a red sunrise and the old wives tale “red skies in the morning, sailors take warning,” and that saying can apply to today as we are in for some showers and storms. This system will gradually move from the south to the north and portions of southern KY are already seeing some rain. Highs today will get into the low 80′s and a soggy setup is here to stay.

This pattern looks to continue basically all next week. Starting Monday they will become more common and widespread. If you don’t have an umbrella ready today, get ready for it to be your friend for the next week. Some models for the week show a spread between 2-4 inches of rain to come in the next 7 days. Temps will stay close to average in the upper 70′s to low 80′s all week. Hopefully, we can dry out by the weekend.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better start to the *soggy* workweek.

